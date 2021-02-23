Kahkonen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Kahkonen yielded a goal to Brent Burns in the first minute, but only Logan Couture beat him after that. The Wild's offense was more than capable of covering what got past Kahkonen. The Finnish netminder improved to 6-4-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 10 appearances. Cam Talbot served as the backup Monday, so Kahkonen's run as the unquestioned starter is likely soon to end. He's done well enough in the last four games to earn more playing time, as he allowed just seven goals on 105 shots in that span.