Kahkonen will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Coyotes, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday versus Vegas, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he still made enough stops to pick up his eighth straight victory. The 24-year-old rookie will try to secure his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Arizona team that's lost three straight games.