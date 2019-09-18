Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Starting against Jets
Kahkonen will be between the pipes versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kahkonen will take the first two periods before Matt Robson comes in for the third. Neither netminder is expected to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but will likely split time with AHL Iowa. In 30 appearances last season, the 23-year-old Kahkonen went 17-22-4 with a .908 save percentage and will need to improve his game if he wants to eventually move up to the NHL.
