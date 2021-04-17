Kahkonen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen hasn't started since April 9 against St. Louis, and he was awful in that contest, surrendering nine goals on 38 shots en route to a brutal 9-1 loss. The 24-year-old netminder will try to shake off that poor performance and snap his personal three-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a struggling San Jose team that's lost four straight games.