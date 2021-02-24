Khakonen will make a fifth consecutive start Wednesday in Colorado, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Cam Talbot's healthy and available, but the Wild are content to keep riding the 24-year-old Kahkonen. Since allowing three goals in a Feb. 16 loss to the Kings, Kahkonen has led Minnesota on a season-best three-game winning streak, posting an impressive 1.34 GAA and .948 save percentage during the streak. That success came in two games against the Ducks and one against the Sharks, so Kahkonen will face a much tougher test here against the high-powered Avalanche.