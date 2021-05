Kahkonen is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen was pretty solid in his last start last Saturday against San Jose, stopping 27 of 30 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. He'll attempt to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough road matchup with a surging St. Louis team that's won four straight games.