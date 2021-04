Kahkonen will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen hasn't played since March 31 versus the Sharks, when he surrendered three goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 24-year-old rookie will attempt to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's 5-9-4 at home this year.