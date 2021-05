Kahkonen will protect the road goal in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen has seen a reduced workload since the start of March. It's done well for him, as he enters Thursday on a four-game winning streak. The Finn has a 2.74 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span. He'll need more help from his teammates than Cam Talbot got in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.