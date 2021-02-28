Kahkonen will remain in the NHL following news that the Wild waived Alex Stalock on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Kahkonen doesn't require waivers to be sent to AHL Iowa, but the Wild are reiterating their confidence in the 24-year-old as they risk losing Stalock -- a dependable veteran -- on waivers. Cam Talbot and Kahkonen figure to form a 1A-1B tandem if Stalock is claimed on waivers. Kahkonen's recent performance earned him the job, as he recorded a .915 save percentage and an 8-4-0 record through 12 starts this year.