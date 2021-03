Kahkonen stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kahkonen only allowed a third-period goal to Coyotes winger Clayton Keller. The strong performance gave Kahkonen his sixth straight win, and he improved to 9-4-0 in 13 games. The Finnish netminder has an impressive 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage, and he's done well enough to earn a timeshare with Cam Talbot in goal. It'll likely be Talbot who starts Saturday's game versus the Coyotes.