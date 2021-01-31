Kahkonen yielded five goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kahkonen had performed reasonably well as starter in place of Cam Talbot, who returned from a lower-body injury to serve as the backup Saturday. The strong run of play ended for Kahkonen with the Avalanche in town for the first of four straight meetings between the teams. The 24-year-old goalie didn't get much help from his teammates, as the Wild mustered just one goal and lost Matt Dumba (leg) and Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) to injury. Kahkonen has a 3-3-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .903 save percentage through six outings. Talbot may be ready to start in Sunday's rematch versus the Avalanche, which will likely spell the end of Kahkonen's run of regular playing time.