Kahkonen allowed four goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

While the Sharks entered Sunday averaging 1.88 goals per game, that trend didn't last. Kahkonen failed to protect an early 1-0 lead, and the Wild never led again. Brent Burns finished off the Sharks' win late in the third period with the game-winner. Kahkonen has now allowed six goals on 76 shots. It's unclear how long Cam Talbot will be sidelined by a lower-body injury -- while he's out, Kahkonen will see most of the playing time in the crease.