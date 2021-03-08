Kahkonen will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen has won six straight games while generating a .938 save percentage and a 1.65 GAA, and he's slowly taking the No. 1 job from Cam Talbot, who has lost three straight. The Golden Knights present a tough matchup, though, as they rank fifth in the league with 3.33 goals per game. However, Kahkonen's duties will be a bit easier if Mark Stone (undisclosed) and Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) sit out.