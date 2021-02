Kahkonen will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While Cam Talbot has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and is on his way to Anaheim, head coach Dean Evason said Friday that he needs another practice before suiting up again. In turn, Kahkonen will remain between the pipes. The 24-year-old defeated the Ducks on Thursday, turning aside 16 of 17 shots, and he's recorded a .905 save percentage and a 4-4-0 record this year.