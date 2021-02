Kahkonen will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Cam Talbot is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, so Kahkonen will get the nod in the Wild's first game since Feb. 2. Kahkonen has been mediocre so far, registering a .903 save percentage and a 3-3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Kings rank 15th in the league with 3.08 goals per contest.