Kahkonen made 19 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Kahkonen, making his fourth straight start, allowed just a 3-on-2 goal by Kurtis MacDermid and a point-blank wrister by Carl Grundstrom in suffering his second straight loss. The 24-year-old has carried the load in the absence of Cam Talbot (lower body) and has performed capably with a .918 save percentage.