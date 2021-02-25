Kahkonen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Once again, the Wild's offense supplied Kahkonen with plenty of support. He's received 20 goals from his offense during his current four-game winning streak. The Finnish netminder improved to 7-4-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 11 outings. Cam Talbot has backed up Kahkonen in each of the last two games, but the latter's play has potentially forced head coach Dean Evason to run with the hot hand for now. A back-to-back situation versus the Kings on Friday and Saturday is next, which will likely allow both Wild goalies to get a start.