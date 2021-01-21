Kahkonen kicked out 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Kahkonen was making his first appearance of the season after No. 1 starter Cam Talbot had done the honors in each of the first three games. The 24-year-old didn't have a whole lot to do until the midway point of the second period when the Ducks struck for a pair of goals three-and-a-half minutes apart. Minnesota had dominated play to that point and Kahkonen locked things down again after Anaheim tied the game. He'll likely head back to the bench when Minnesota hosts San Jose on Friday.