Kahkonen turned away 27 of 30 shots in a 6-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Kahkonen and the Wild were on cruise control with a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes, but the Sharks made things interesting in the final frame. Kahkonen did enough to earn the 14th win of his rookie campaign, although he was making just his third start of April behind veteran Cam Talbot.