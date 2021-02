Kahkonen stopped 25 of 28 shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Kahkonen survived the Kings' erasure of a 3-0 deficit when Minnesota's Matt Dumba scored with three-tenths of a second left in overtime. It was the fifth consecutive win for Kahkonen, who improved to 8-4-0 with a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage.