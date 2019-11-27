Play

Kahkonen allowed two goals on 34 shots to capture a victory during his NHL debut against the Devils on Tuesday.

The Finnish netminder stopped 28 of 29 at even strength but yielded a power-play marker to tie the game at two about midway through the second period. Wild defenseman Ryan Suter tallied the game-winner three minutes into the third. It's nice to see Kahkonen play well, but it probably won't be enough to keep him in the NHL once Devan Dubnyk (personal) returns.

