Kahkonen kicked out 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday.

A late comeback by the Wild, topped off by Kevin Fiala's overtime tally, gave Kahkonen his third consecutive victory. The 24-year-old Kahkonen, making just his fourth start since the start of April while No. 1 netminder Cam Talbot was given a night off, improved to 15-7-0 on the year with a 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage.