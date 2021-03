Fiala scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes turned the puck over in their own zone, and Fiala collected it to score at 18:46 of the third period. The Swiss winger was solid throughout the game, and he now has seven goals and three assists in 18 contests. He's added 66 shots on net, 31 PIM and a minus-2 rating.