Fiala (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matinee matchup with the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fiala was considered a game-time call for Monday's matchup with St. Louis, but that contest was ultimately postponed. The 24-year-old winger is expected to return to a middle-six role as well as a spot on Minnesota's top power-play unit Wednesday. He's picked up 25 points through 36 games this year.