Fiala was reinstated from his three-game suspension Wednesday.

The 24-year-old served his suspension for his hit on the Kings' Matt Roy, and Fiala will not be eligible to play. With the Wild seeing six players placed on the COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, their next four games at least were postponed. Fiala has supplied three goals and 30 shots across eight games this season, and he'll return to the lineup whenever the Wild return to the ice.