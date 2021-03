Fiala notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Fiala picked up the secondary assist on Ryan Hartman's tally at 1:37 of the first period. The assist gave Fiala three points in his last two outings. The Swiss winger has nine tallies, five helpers, 77 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests.