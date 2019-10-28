Fiala (lower body) has been given the green light to play ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Where Fiala fits into the lineup remains to be seen, but he may have to settle for a spot on the fourth line to start. If he can show he is back to 100 percent, and flash some of his offensive upside, it might not be long before the winger gets bumped up to the top six. Ryan Donato is the most likely candidate to be dropped from the lineup in favor of Fiala, though Jordan Greenway could also be a healthy scratch candidate.