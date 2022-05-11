Fiala recorded two power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Fiala helped out on both of Kirill Kaprizov's first-period tallies. After a quiet start to the playoffs, Fiala's earned three assists in his last two games. The winger has added 12 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating in five outings overall while continuing to see top-six usage. Considering he posted 24 points in the last 16 games of the regular season, it's a little disappointing to see his scoring touch fade.