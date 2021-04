Fiala notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala set up Jared Spurgeon's third-period tally to tie the game at 2-2. The assist gave Fiala a four-game point streak, during which he has a goal and four helpers. The 24-year-old winger is up to 19 points (four on the power play), 95 shots on net and 35 PIM in 32 appearances. With a top-six role essentially locked up, the Swiss forward is a solid option in fantasy.