Fiala notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Fiala was initially given credit for a goal late in the third period, but a scoring change switched it to Mats Zuccarello's tally. The 24-year-old Fiala earned an assist on the play, and has notched a goal and three helpers in his last three games. The winger has 18 points, 91 shots on net, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 31 games this year.