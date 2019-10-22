Wild's Kevin Fiala: Dealing with lower-body issue
Fiala (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Edmonton, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Fiala is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, so he probably won't be sidelined for more than a contest or two. Either way, the former Predator has had a highly disappointing start to the season, tallying one assist while posting a minus-4 rating in seven games, so he shouldn't be in any fantasy lineups at this point.
