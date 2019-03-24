Fiala has six points but is a minus-7 in his last 13 games since he was traded to Minnesota on Feb. 25.

The 22-year-old came into Minnesota highly touted by GM Paul Fenton, the man who drafted him in Nashville. Unfortunately, Fiala hasn't quite lived up to the hype, producing just under a point per-game while averaging 3:20 of power-play time. Fiala has been able to run his season point total up to 38 in 77 games, and could be counted upon heavily as the Wild fight for a playoff spot.