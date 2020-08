Fiala notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Fiala finished the series with three tallies and a helper, as well as 19 shots and 10 PIM. The 24-year-old winger has thrived under head coach Dean Evason, with a career-high 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists) in 64 outings in the 2019-20 regular season.