Fiala scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

For the third time in February, Fiala found twine in consecutive games. He's now at 16 goals and 40 points this season, eclipsing last year's production in just 55 games in 2019-20. Fiala's been red-hot recently -- the 23-year-old could make for a nice addition to fantasy rosters in need of help for a playoff push.