Fiala notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Fiala set up Frederick Gaudreau for the Wild's first goal of the game. That duo, along with Victor Rask, has served as the Wild's third line for the first two games of the year. Fiala has a goal, an assist, five shots on net and a plus-1 rating so far. Fantasy managers need not worry about the third-line designation -- a top-unit power-play role and the general fluidity of head coach Dean Evason's forward group should give Fiala plenty of chances to produce offense.