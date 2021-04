Fiala scored three times on eight shots and dished an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Fiala played a massive role in Wednesday's blowout win. Two of his three goals, as well as his assist, came with the man advantage. He extended his point streak to seven games, during which he has five tallies and six helpers. The Swiss winger is up to 14 goals, 25 points, 113 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 35 contests. He'll look to keep things rolling Friday in St. Louis.