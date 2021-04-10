Fiala (undisclosed) left the ice during warmups and is not expected to play against St. Louis on Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fiala has been on fire with 11 points over his last eight games, including a hat trick against Colorado on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has 14 goals and 25 points through 36 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Monday's rematch with the Blues.