Fiala scored his first goal of the season and had two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Fiala spun and threw a puck at the net from along the boards just inside the blueline and somehow beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period. It was Fiala's first goal in nine games this season, a disappointing start for a player who had 23 goals in 2017-18 and 13 last season. He was acquired from Nashville at least year's trade deadline and recorded three goals and four assists in 19 games with the Wild. Only 23, Fiala still has time to re-establish himself.