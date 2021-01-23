Fiala scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fiala's first goal of the year may have just been insurance in Friday's game, but it was a much-needed first point for the 24-year-old. He's contributed 20 shots on goal, six PIM and seven hits through five contests, but fantasy managers likely drafted Fiala for his scoring potential. He ended last year with 15 goals and 30 points in 28 games after the calendar flipped to January -- a slow start to 2020-21 shouldn't detract from what he's capable of doing when he's on his game. Fiala's a solid buy-low candidate at this stage of the season.