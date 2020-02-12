Fiala had a goal and two assists along with a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Vegas.

Fiala is on a tear right now. He extended his point streak to five games (five goals, five assists) and four of those are multi-point efforts. He knocked home a rebound midway through the second period Tuesday and set up power-play tallies by Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise. It was Fiala's first three-point game since he was acquired from Nashville at last year's trade deadline. The 23-year-old has fit in nicely with Minnesota, contributing 14 goals and 24 assists in 51 games in 2019-20.