Fiala had a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Fiala opened the scoring with his 30th goal of the season in the second period, and that goal held up as the game-winner, as the Canadiens couldn't solve Cam Talbot. He added an assist on Matthew Boldy's third-period tally, giving Fiala an even seven goals and seven assists during his current seven-game point streak.