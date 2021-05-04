Fiala scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala sparked the comeback effort with his tally at 10:49 of the third period. He also set up the game-tying goal by Kirill Kaprizov. The 24-year-old Fiala has 20 goals, 39 points, 153 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 47 outings. The Wild have a fairly balanced forward group -- the Swiss winger typically can put up solid offense regardless of which line he works on. He's racked up 13 points in his last eight outings.