Fiala scored a goal and provided a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Fiala was a big reason why the game got to overtime. He scored the Wild's second goal, then assisted on tallies by Victor Rask and Kirill Kaprizov to force the extra session. The 24-year-old Fiala is on a roll with 10 points in his last nine outings. The Swiss winger is up to 18 goals, 35 points, 144 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 45 contests overall.