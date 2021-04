Fiala (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Fiala didn't play in Saturday's road clash against the Blues due to an upper-body injury, but he'll have a chance to return for Monday. The 24-year-old has generated 14 goals and 11 assists across 36 games this season. Expect him to skate on the top line if he's cleared in time.