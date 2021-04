Fiala scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Arizona.

Fiala got the Wild on the board 2:58 into the second period, converting a Nico Sturm cross-crease feed for his 16th goal of the season. The 24-year-old winger has put together a strong April, collecting six goals and five assists with 41 shots in 10 games.