Fiala scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Fiala pulled the Wild to within 3-2 with seven minutes left in the second period. It was only his third goal of the season, but all three have come over the last four games, and he's enjoying a modest four-game point streak. Fiala flashed offensive ability two years ago with a 23-goal season for Nashville and perhaps things might be starting to click for him in Minnesota.