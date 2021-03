Fiala scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Fiala set up Marcus Johansson's first-period tally before scoring the game-tying goal midway through the third. The 24-year-old Fiala has three points in his last two games after snapping a four-game drought. For the season, the Swiss winger has 10 goals, 17 points, 87 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 30 contests.