Fiala tallied a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Fiala is starting to turn things around with goals in each of his last two games. The winger still has only three points in 10 appearances, having found himself as a health scratch five times already in 2019-20. If Fiala can get his scoring back on track, the Wild would become a much more dangerous offense than their current 2.47 goals-per-game mark indicates.