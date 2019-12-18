Play

Fiala supplied an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fiala set up Zach Parise in the third period. Fiala has four points over his last three contests. The assist brought the winger to the 20-point threshold in 30 games this year. He's added 61 shots on goal and 20 PIM.

More News
Our Latest Stories