Fiala was handed a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on LA's Matt Roy in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Fiala served a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, and now he won't be eligible to return until the Wild's Feb. 4 matchup against the Avalanche. The speedy winger has recorded three goals and 30 shots on net over the first eight games of the year.